Score a $100 Apple gift card with a $10 Target credit starting at $95

$110 value From $95

Target is offering a $100 Apple Gift Card with $10 Target Credit for $100 with email delivery. Those with a RedCard can drop the price down to $95. Today’s offer amounts to one of the best values in months, matches our previous holiday mention, and is a rare chance to score some discounted credit for Apple’s various storefronts. Deals on Apple gift cards have been hard to come by these days, so this promotion is a great option for locking in a discounted Apple Music subscription or knocking the price down on any other steaming service. Not to mention, being able to save on apps, games, and much more. Head below for additional details.

Be sure to swing by our apps and games deal hub for a variety of ways to lock-in even more savings. On top of the value offered by the featured promotion, you can use the Apple credit to score some of the deals in our ongoing roundup of all of the best iOS app deals. Highlights include Stardew Valley, Bloons, NBA 2K20, Affinity Photo, and much more.

But then go check out all of the other offers in our Apple guide to save even more. These all-time lows are still live on Apple’s latest iMacs at up to $299 off, but you’ll also be able to save on the new M1 MacBook Pro and even AirPods Pro.

More on the Apple Gift Card promotion:

For all things Apple—apps, games, music, iPhone, iPad, AirPods, MacBook, accessories, and more. Use it for purchases at any Apple Store location, on the Apple Store app, apple.com, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and other Apple properties in US only. No returns or refunds on Apple Gift Cards. Terms apply. Not valid for other payments. Total Card purchase cannot exceed $500.

