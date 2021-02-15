FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

YI’s 1080p dome camera can pan and tilt to secure your home at $27 (20% off)

-
Amazon is offering the YI 1080p Dome Pan and Tilt Indoor Wi-Fi Home Security Camera for $27.19 shipped. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and you’ll find that it’s also one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This camera features a 1080p sensor that’s capable of capturing full HD footage inside of your home. The pan and tilt function allows you to view the entire room from a single spot, making this a great security camera. Plus, it integrates with both Alexa and Assistant for use in your smart home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save a few bucks with the Wyze Cam. It goes for $26 on Amazon, though you won’t find pan and tilt function here. However, it does integrate with the wide Wyze ecosystem, which includes sensors, bulbs, plugs, and more, making this a great option if you’re after an all-in-one company.

For cameras that can withstand the elements as well as live indoors, Blink has you covered. Our roundup from yesterday is still live and pricing starts at just $28. You’ll find battery-powered systems that include multiple cameras here, giving you the ability to secure your entire home without breaking the bank.

More about YI’s Indoor Security Camera:

1080p High-definition, wide-angle advanced glass lens combined with 345° horizontal & 115° vertical rotation range create a complete 360° coverage. Advanced night vision with 8 built-in 940nm infrared LED beads extend the viewing distance to 3 meters in pitch dark with no light pollution, so your baby or pet will not be disturbed by LED glare.

