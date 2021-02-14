FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Blink’s All-New smart camera lineup goes on sale from $28 (Save up to 30%)

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of Blink smart home security cameras starting at $27.99 shipped. Our top pick is on a 3-pack of the latest Blink Outdoor Cameras for $179.99. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s discount amounts to 28% in savings, marks only the third time we’ve seen the brand’s latest offerings go on sale, and is the second-best price cut to date. Sporting a refreshed design, the latest outdoor cameras from Blink deliver 2-year battery life on top of 1080p feeds and integration with Alexa. There’s also a fully weather-resistant form-factor to ensure you can place these just about anywhere on your property alongside two-way talk, night vision, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 29,000 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find even more price cuts to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup. This 30% discount on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Display 7 is still live at $70, alongside the HomeKit-enabled Emerson Touch Thermostat at $126.

All-new Blink Outdoor camera features:

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries. Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.

