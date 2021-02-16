Amazon’s All-new Echo comes with two Hue bulbs for $80 (Save $50)

Amazon currently offers its All-new Echo Smart Speaker bundled with two dimmable Philips Hue LED bulbs for $79.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 value, this package saves you 38%, is $10 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen in over two months. The All-new Echo arrives with a refreshed, spherical design that packs an improved internal audio array and all of the Alexa features you’ll have come to know. Plus, you’re getting a pair of dimmable Philips Hue bulbs that’ll pair right to the Echo thanks to built-in Zigbee connectivity. Over 35,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you don’t need all of the frills of the flagship Echo smart speaker, going with the All-new Echo Dot with clock when bundled with a Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb is a great way to save. This $60 package delivers similar Alexa-enabled lighting, but with only a single bulb and a slightly less capable model in Amazon’s lineup of latest Alexa speakers. There’s also built-in LED display for showcasing the time, too.

Today saw a pair of price cuts go live on ecobee’s Haven smart security system which works with Alexa, as well as HomeKit and more. But for even more discounts, be sure to check out our smart home guide. We’re still tracking a collection of TP-Link Kasa gear on sale from $14, including various filament bulbs, RGB light strips, and more.

All-new Echo bundle features:

This bundle contains the Echo (4th Gen) and two Philips Hue zigbee bulbs. Automate your home set up with Philips and Alexa -use your voice to control your lights. Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room. To set up your bulb, plug in and set up your Echo device, plug in your bulb, and ask, “Alexa, discover my devices.” Use your voice to name your bulb and begin using immediately.

