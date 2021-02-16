FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s All-new Echo comes with two Hue bulbs for $80 (Save $50)

-
AmazonSmart Home
Reg. $130 $80

Amazon currently offers its All-new Echo Smart Speaker bundled with two dimmable Philips Hue LED bulbs for $79.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 value, this package saves you 38%, is $10 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen in over two months. The All-new Echo arrives with a refreshed, spherical design that packs an improved internal audio array and all of the Alexa features you’ll have come to know. Plus, you’re getting a pair of dimmable Philips Hue bulbs that’ll pair right to the Echo thanks to built-in Zigbee connectivity. Over 35,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating

If you don’t need all of the frills of the flagship Echo smart speaker, going with the All-new Echo Dot with clock when bundled with a Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb is a great way to save. This $60 package delivers similar Alexa-enabled lighting, but with only a single bulb and a slightly less capable model in Amazon’s lineup of latest Alexa speakers. There’s also built-in LED display for showcasing the time, too.

Today saw a pair of price cuts go live on ecobee’s Haven smart security system which works with Alexa, as well as HomeKit and more. But for even more discounts, be sure to check out our smart home guide. We’re still tracking a collection of TP-Link Kasa gear on sale from $14, including various filament bulbs, RGB light strips, and more.

All-new Echo bundle features:

This bundle contains the Echo (4th Gen) and two Philips Hue zigbee bulbs. Automate your home set up with Philips and Alexa -use your voice to control your lights. Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room. To set up your bulb, plug in and set up your Echo device, plug in your bulb, and ask, “Alexa, discover my devices.” Use your voice to name your bulb and begin using immediately.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Prepare for a 78-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Sla...
Osprey, Amazon, Timbuk2, and Cocoon bag discounts start...
Amazon has 96-loads of Gain Original Scent laundry dete...
Save up to 28% on Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Keyboar...
Take your gaming on-the-go with Razer’s Kishi And...
Type-C and USB-A ports adorn APC’s Desk Mount Sur...
Gold Toe Cotton Fluffies Crew Socks for $13 shipped at ...
Amazon’s in-house 65-piece Bistro Flatware Set se...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

Save up to 33% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, LED bulbs, lamps, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Save 33%

Save up to 33% on TP-Link Kasa filament bulbs, RGB light strips, more from $14

From $14 Learn More
Reg. $128

Don’t pay the Dyson tax, Shark’s Rotator Cordless Vac is just $79 shipped (Reg. $128)

$79 Learn More
31% off

Snow Joe’s telescoping snow broom is also an ice scraper at just $11

$11 Learn More
Reg. $300

Prepare for a 78-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Slatted Wood Stand: $252 (Reg. $300)

$252 Learn More
50% off

Osprey, Amazon, Timbuk2, and Cocoon bag discounts start at $15 (Up to 50% off)

From $15 Learn More
40% off

Amazon has 96-loads of Gain Original Scent laundry detergent for just $11 (40% off)

$11 Learn More

All-new Xbox Wireless Headset debuts at $99 with auto-muting mic, ear-cup dials, more

Order Now! Learn More