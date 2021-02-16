FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ecobee’s Haven system works with HomeKit Secure Video starting at $100 (Save 23%)

-
AmazonSmart Homeecobee
Save 23% From $100

Amazon currently offers the ecobee Haven Smart Home Security Bundle for $239.71 shipped. Usually fetching $280, today’s offer amounts to over $40 in savings, is a few cents under our previous mention, and marks the best we’ve seen since November. This home security bundle from ecobee is centered around its 1080p HomeKit camera and brings a pair of motion detectors as well as door and window sensors into the mix for keeping tabs on your entire space. Alongside support for HomeKit Secure Video, the sensors themselves can be used for setting automations with the rest of your gear, or just getting notifications when activity is detected. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the ratings you’ll find at Amazon. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the full security system offered above, Amazon also has the ecobee SmartCamera discounted on its own to $99.99. Down from $130, you’re saving 23% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low. You’ll enjoy all of the stmart camera features noted above, just without the added security devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 155 customers.

But then go check out all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide. Those in the Alexa ecosystem will definitely want to get a closer look at the discounts we spotted on Blink’s All-New smart camera lineup now that prices start at $28.

ecobee Haven bundle features:

Smart monitoring that automatically arms your home while you’re away, and disarms when you return. With 1080p HD video quality and an expansive 180° field of view, you get a complete and clear view of home. Smart Focus recognizes when a moving person enters the frame and adjusts SmartCamera’s focus to keep them front and center as they move about. Whether you’re turning connected devices on or off, checking the weather, or telling your dog to get off the couch, control it all with the power of your voice

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

ecobee

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Level up with NERF Modulus Regulator at 25% off, now $4...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
Bass Pro Bargain Cave takes up to 65% off The North Fac...
Cuisinart’s stainless steel Cooking Gadget Set is...
Bag 12 Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths at only...
Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector...
9to5Toys Daily: February 16, 2021 – Apple Watch Serie...
Stay slim year-round with Sunny Health & Fitness...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: 4-pack of C by GE Smart LED Light Bulbs $20, more

Learn More
Reg. $60

Level up with NERF Modulus Regulator at 25% off, now $45 at Amazon

$45 Learn More
Up to $59 off

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time lows from $540 (Save up to $59)

From $540 Learn More
65% off

Bass Pro Bargain Cave takes up to 65% off The North Face, Carhartt, Columbia, and more

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $50

Cuisinart’s stainless steel Cooking Gadget Set is yours for $20 shipped (Reg. $50)

$20 Learn More
27% off

Bag 12 Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths at only $1 each (All-time low)

$1 each Learn More
$500 off

Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector now $500 off at Amazon

$1,200 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 16, 2021 – Apple Watch Series 6, Speck iPhone 12 cases, more

Listen now