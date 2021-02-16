ecobee’s Haven system works with HomeKit Secure Video starting at $100 (Save 23%)

Amazon currently offers the ecobee Haven Smart Home Security Bundle for $239.71 shipped. Usually fetching $280, today’s offer amounts to over $40 in savings, is a few cents under our previous mention, and marks the best we’ve seen since November. This home security bundle from ecobee is centered around its 1080p HomeKit camera and brings a pair of motion detectors as well as door and window sensors into the mix for keeping tabs on your entire space. Alongside support for HomeKit Secure Video, the sensors themselves can be used for setting automations with the rest of your gear, or just getting notifications when activity is detected. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the ratings you’ll find at Amazon. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the full security system offered above, Amazon also has the ecobee SmartCamera discounted on its own to $99.99. Down from $130, you’re saving 23% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low. You’ll enjoy all of the stmart camera features noted above, just without the added security devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 155 customers.

But then go check out all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide. Those in the Alexa ecosystem will definitely want to get a closer look at the discounts we spotted on Blink’s All-New smart camera lineup now that prices start at $28.

ecobee Haven bundle features:

Smart monitoring that automatically arms your home while you’re away, and disarms when you return. With 1080p HD video quality and an expansive 180° field of view, you get a complete and clear view of home. Smart Focus recognizes when a moving person enters the frame and adjusts SmartCamera’s focus to keep them front and center as they move about. Whether you’re turning connected devices on or off, checking the weather, or telling your dog to get off the couch, control it all with the power of your voice

