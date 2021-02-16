Bag 12 Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths at only $1 each (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the 12-pack of its Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $12 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Microfiber wipes are incredibly useful when cleaning a wide variety of products. Amazon touts this specific offering as ready to delicately scrub “car exteriors or interiors, electronics, eyeglasses, collectables, screens, and more.” Each cloth features an “ultra soft, extra plush construction [that] will not scratch or damage finishes.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Take the effectiveness of cleaning much further when pairing today’s purchase with Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner. Buying a bottle of this will only set you back $4. It promises to make cleaning surfaces “quick and easy” and is safe to use as “floor cleaner, tile cleaner, on countertops, walls, and more.”

You know what would look great polished off with the deals above? This Zinus 55-inch desk. It’s a great way to embrace modern times and comfortably work from home. Pricing has fallen to $90, allowing you to cash in on $25 off. More than 7,700 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths features:

12-pack of ultra-absorbent, non-abrasive microfiber cleaning cloths for wiping down painted or delicate surfaces such as car exteriors or interiors, electronics, eyeglasses, collectables, screens, and more

Ultra soft, extra plush construction will not scratch or damage finishes; grey fabric binding provides scuff-free results

Effectively cleans either dry or with liquid cleaners for streak-free results

