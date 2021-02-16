Embrace an at-home office with Zinus’ 55-inch Desk: $90 at Amazon (Reg. $115)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Jennifer 55-inch Black Frame Desk for $89.97 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked in months. Despite all that the last year has hurled at us, one benefit is that more workplaces have realized that remote work is plausible both now and going forward. If you find yourself in this situation, this desk discount could be here to save the day. It boasts a “sturdy steel frame” and spans 55- by 24- by 29-inches. Zinus backs it with a “worry free” 1-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If a 55-inch desk feels like overkill for your needs, consider the Coleshome 39-inch Computer Desk instead at $51. It wields a similar design, but manages to shrink down the overall size. Measurements work out to 39- by 20- by 29-inches, making this a better solution for compact rooms. More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

For those of you that have space for it, why not make your office a comfortable spot for family to hang out? We’ve got some notable discounts that will get you there. A couple include Amazon’s Mid-Century Coffee Table at $125.50 along with $500 off Rivet’s Frederick Leather Sofa. Swing by our home goods guide to see what else may catch your eye.

Zinus Jennifer 55-inch Desk features:

Perfect for your home office, bedroom workspace or living area, this clean-lined contemporary desk helps pull together any room in need of a little extra table space

Solid steel frame and thick tabletop are built to hold up to 100 lbs of evenly distributed weight

All parts, tools and instructions are expertly packed in one compact box for simple setup that takes less than 30 minutes

