Anker’s Bluetooth smart scale tracks 14 stats with Apple Health at $30 (Save 33%)

eufy’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Anker P1 Bluetooth Smart Scale for $29.99 shipped. Down from its $45 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. If you’re currently keeping up with those New Year’s fitness goals, bringing this eufy smart scale into the mix is a great way to get a better picture of your progress. On top of tracking weight, it can also monitor body fat, BMI, bone mass, and other stats. Plus, it’ll pair with Apple Heath and Google Fit to bring the data into your preferred ecosystem. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those looking to get in the HealthKit scale game for less will find quite a few notable options for less on Amazon. One of these alternatives is the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale, which will only set you back $20 at Amazon. Alongside featuring a similar list of trackable stats, this model comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 25,000 customers and even carries #1 best-seller status.

While we’re talking about upgrades to your fitness regimen, don’t forget that you can still score up to 60% in savings on the popular MyProtein supplement powder starting at $58. But then be sure to check out all of the deals in our fitness tracker guide too for some other ways to keep tabs on your workouts and the like.

Anker P1 Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more. Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

