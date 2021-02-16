Apple Watch Series 6 now up to $69 off at Amazon

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $379 shipped with both GPS and Cellular models on sale. You’ll be able to save as much as $69, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low in many cases.

Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of upgrades to your wrist including the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A perfect way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal would be outfitting your Apple Watch with a new band. Whether you’re looking for some affordable options or want to pick up one of our favorite leather bands, be sure to swing by our feature on all the best styles.

Don’t forget that you can also score this rugged leather Apple Watch band on sale as part of Nomad’s latest outlet sale that’s taking up to 85% off with prices starting from $10. But then go check out all of the discounts in our Apple guide today for even more discounts.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

