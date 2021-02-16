FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 6 now up to $69 off at Amazon

-
AmazonApple
Save $69 From $379

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $379 shipped with both GPS and Cellular models on sale. You’ll be able to save as much as $69, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low in many cases.

Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of upgrades to your wrist including the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A perfect way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal would be outfitting your Apple Watch with a new band. Whether you’re looking for some affordable options or want to pick up one of our favorite leather bands, be sure to swing by our feature on all the best styles.

Don’t forget that you can also score this rugged leather Apple Watch band on sale as part of Nomad’s latest outlet sale that’s taking up to 85% off with prices starting from $10. But then go check out all of the discounts in our Apple guide today for even more discounts.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector...
Stay slim year-round with Sunny Health & Fitness...
Embrace an at-home office with Zinus’ 55-inch Des...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charger $20 (3...
Apple gets in on Snyder Cut action with DC superhero fi...
Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35,...
Twelve South’s leather BookBook CaddySack tames y...
Anker’s Bluetooth smart scale tracks 14 stats wit...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $13

Stylize your Apple Watch with this leather loop band at $8.50 (Save 33%)

$8.50 Learn More
$500 off

Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector now $500 off at Amazon

$1,200 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 16, 2021 – Apple Watch Series 6, Speck iPhone 12 cases, more

Listen now
Reg. $250

Stay slim year-round with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike: $181 (Reg. $250)

$181 Learn More
50% off

Hanes takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from just $10: Sweatpants, t-shirts, more

From $10 Learn More

Big-time Nintendo Direct presentation set for tomorrow: Smash Bros., new games, more

Learn More
$25 off

Embrace an at-home office with Zinus’ 55-inch Desk: $90 at Amazon (Reg. $115)

$90 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charger $20 (33% off), more

From $9 Learn More