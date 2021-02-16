FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 30% off outdoor electric tools, landscaping gear, more

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is currently taking up to 30% off a selection of outdoor power tools and landscaping gear. Shipping is free across the board, and curbside pickup is also available in many cases. Today’s sale is a great way to ensure your year is ready for spring with a variety of lawn care discounts on top of gear for tidying up the rest of your outdoor space. You’ll find discounts on tools from Makita as well as other top-rated brands. Just about everything carries a 4+ star rating and you can head below for more.

Our top pick amongst all of the deals is the Makita 18V LXT Electric Chainsaw Kit at $399. Down from $549, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the best price we’ve seen since December. This bundle includes the electric chainsaw itself alongside a pair of batteries for ensuring you’re ready to tackle some yard work. There’s also a dual battery charger to complete the package, as well as no gas or oil to fuss with here. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 480 customers.

Be sure to shop everything on sale right here for other ways to prepare for spring while locking in some off-season savings. Then for more ways to spruce up your space, be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our home goods guide, including Amazon’s #1 best-selling weeding tool at $19.

More details on the Makita 18V LXT Electric Chainsaw:

With zero emissions, lower noise and considerably less maintenance, the XCU07PT is a welcome solution for cutting and trimming applications. Its powered by two 18-Volt LXT batteries for 36-Volt power and run time, but without leaving the strongly-preferred 18-Volt battery platform. 

