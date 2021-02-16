Amazon’s #1 best-selling weeding tool drops to new low at just $19

Amazon is offering the Nisaku Japanese Hori Garden Landscaping Tool for $18.99 Prime shipped. Also at Home Depot. Normally $25, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This landscaping tool is made in Japan with the “finest stainless steel.” It includes inch markings on the blade so you know exactly how deep you’re digging whenever planting. Plus, there are both serrated and straight-edged blades here, which gives this a lot of versatility. The blade itself measures 7.25-inches, and you even get a faux leather sheath that clips to your belt for easy storage when not being used. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Save some cash when opting for Fiskars’ Ergo Garden Hand Trowel. It comes in at just $8 on Amazon, making it a great deal all-around. Keep in mind that it’s polished aluminum, not stainless steel. Plus, there are no markings on the blade for depth when digging. However, considering you’re saving $10 here, it might be worth just picking up a budget-focused ruler and using two tools for the job.

Since you’ll likely be spending more time outside, be sure it’s properly lit. Right now we’re tracking a 2-pack of 800-lumen solar outdoor LED floodlights for just $13.50 each. These can mount anywhere thanks to being solar-powered, meaning you can place them on the side of the house, by the deck, or on a random tree at the back of your property.

More about Nisaku’s Landscaping Tool:

QUALITY: Made in Japan with the finest stainless steel.

AUTHENTIC: Nisaku/Tomita Steel manufacturing. Exclusively Distributed by Snow Joe, LLC.

EASY MEASUREMENT: Inch markings on the blade will ensure your plants and bulbs are planted at just the right depth.

MULTI-USE: Both serrated and straight edge blades, and is a fantastic gardening, landscaping, and camping tool.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!