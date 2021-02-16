The OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display + 128GB of storage at $350

B&H offers the OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $349.99 shipped. For comparison, today’s deal comes within $50 of our last mention and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This smartphone offers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display which is perfect for watching movies, browsing Facebook, gaming, and more. With the power of a Snapdragon 855 Plus, there’s more than enough juice to go around here. Plus, the triple camera around back includes 48, 12, and 16MP lenses. The OnePlus 7T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. This model is compatible with GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States. It is not compatible with Verizon or Sprint. Rated 4/5 stars.

Use a small fraction of your savings to pick up a case and keep your new investment protected. This one from Spigen is a great choice and comes in at just $12 on Amazon. You’ll find that it works fantastic at keeping your phone safe during small tumbles, and it won’t set you back an arm and a leg as well.

Do you need 5G connectivity? Well, right now, Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone down to $445. This makes it $105 off and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

OnePlus 7T features:

Experience cinematic visuals and sound with the glacier blue OnePlus 7T 128GB Smartphone. It sports a large 6.55″ AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Pair that with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support for theater-like streaming video in the palm of your hand. The display also features support for HDR10+ for more vivid colors and rich contrast, a 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother, more natural scrolling, and TÜV Rheinland blue light reduction technology for safer and more comfortable readings.

