Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone is even more affordable at $445 (Save $105)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $444.95 shipped. Down from the usual $550 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, marks the lowest we’ve seen in two months, and is the third-best discount to date. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 manages to deliver flagship features despite entering at a more affordable price tag, which is only even more true with today’s sale. Alongside the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity, you’ll also find a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back. Support for the new Android One UI completes the package alongside a 4.4/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

If the included 128GB of storage won’t be enough for your photo collection or digital library, a great way to use some of the savings would be picking up Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select microSD card at $19. The Galaxy A71 comes decked out with expandable storage thanks to built-in microSD card slot, so this will allow you to effectively double the included memory for extra photos, video, and file space.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G features:

All your favorite entertainment, memories and moments come to life on the large 6.7” Super AMOLED+ Infinity display. With vivid, true-to-life colors and rich contrast, this screen will elevate your viewing experience to the next level. Share, scroll and snap through a busy day with the Galaxy A71 5G UW’s long-lasting, fast-charging battery. Spend less time looking for an outlet and more time doing what you love with a battery that won’t quit before you do. And if you need a quick recharge, Fast Charging will have you fueled up in no time.

