Take your gaming on-the-go with Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller at a low of $66

Reg. $80 $66

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller Grip for Android Smartphones at $66.16 shipped. Generally fetching $80, today’s deal saves $14 and beats our last mention by $1, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Mobile gaming is on the rise, and while touchscreens work decently for some genres, others benefit from a controller much more. It delivers clickable analog thumbsticks for “great accuracy and tactile feedback.” This can really help your aim go to new heights on mobile. Plus, there’s a D-pad for extra inputs. Using USB-C to connect to your Android smartphone, it doesn’t require external power and is compatible with Microsoft’s xCloud, Google Stadia, and many other platforms. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re constantly gaming on-the-go, something else to consider adding to your mobile gaming arsenal is this AmazonBasics stand. It’s built to hold your phone, Nintendo Switch, and more with ease. Plus, it folds flat to be stored easily when not being used. It’s available for $12 right now at Amazon and allows you to easily hold your smartphone or Switch at a great angle for gaming when using an external controller.

Be sure to swing by our apps and games guide for other great deals. We’re keeping tabs on the upcoming Nintendo Direct, as well as taking a look at the best mobile games on sale right now. This guide is constantly updated with deals that we found around the web, so be sure to check back often for more.

More about the Razer Kishi Controller Grip:

  • Clickable Analog Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs.
  • Fits Most Android Devices for Seamless Compatibility: The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.
  • Latency-Free Game Play for Smooth Control: Unlike wireless Bluetooth controllers which produce lag, this controller has zero latency because it connects directly to your device’s charging port—which means instant button response.

