HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Touch Thermostat at $120 (Save 29%)

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $126.12 shipped. Having dropped from $150, you’ll still pay as much at $169 at Home Depot with today’s offer saving you as much as 25%. This not only comes within $1 of our previous mention, but is the best price in over two months. Regardless of if you’ve welcomed Siri, Alexa, or Assistant into your smart home, Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat will be compatible. Alongside smartphone control for setting schedules and automations, there’s also the built-in touchscreen. Now that winter has arrived and with it lots of snow for much of the country, this is a great upgrade to help keep your smart home the perfect temperature while also taking advantage of energy savings. Over 6,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more by going with the standard Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat for $101. Aside from missing out on the touchscreen found above, you’re still looking at the same Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, not to mention similar energy-saving features as the lead deal. It’ll upgrade your setup in much the same fashion, though certainly won’t look as modern as the option above. Over 8,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Those primarily relying on Assistant will definitely want to check out the ongoing Google Nest Learning Thermostat discount at $219, but there are plenty of other offers to be had in our smart home guide. Today has already had a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers go on sale for $170, as well as one of the best prices to date on the latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip at $66.

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

