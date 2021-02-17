FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade to Apple’s latest iPad Pro models from $749 (Save up to $100)

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Save $100 From $749

Amazon is discounting a selection of Apple’s latest iPad Pro models starting with the 11-inch 128GB model at $749 shipped. You’ll be able to save up to $100 across the board with today’s offer discounting a wider variety of configurations than our previous mention including both 11- and 12.9-inch models, on top of both Wi-Fi and cellular variants. These are either matching or marking the best prices we’ve seen since the holiday season, as well.

Apple’s latest iPad Pros deliver a familiar edge-to-edge display with up to 12.9-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. Perfect for overhauling your note-taking setup ahead of the spring semester or taking all that iPadOS has to offer for a spin. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Regardless of which model you end up with, leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Our Apple guide is also worth a look today for some other notable price cuts. Those who like the form-factor of the latest iPad Pro but don’t need the extra power will want to check out the price cuts we spotted on the newest iPad Air at up to $59 off. That’s alongside deals on Apple Watch Series 6 at $69 off and more.

11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning. 

