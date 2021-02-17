FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keter’s Breeze Bar Table stealthily cools and stows 75 cans of beer: $122 (All-time low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsKeter
Amazon low $122

Amazon is offering the Keter Breeze Bar Table for $122.21 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This unique patio table features a standout lift-up design that reveals a 75-can cooler. It’s a great option for anyone that likes to spend hours outside each day. A clean and simple style helps ensure it will fit in well and in almost any outdoor space while also adding quite a bit of functionality. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

In some situations, the deal above may be overkill. For a fraction of the price you can pick up Coleman’s 48-Quart Performance Cooler at $25. It’s ready to hold 63 cans of your favorite beverage and keep them all cool in ice for up to 3 days. This unit is an Amazon favorite with more than 6,300 shoppers leaving an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And if you simply need an indoor coffee table, we’ve got you covered there too. Amazon’s Mid-Century Coffee Table has fallen further and can be all yours for $120. It’s ready to bring a two-toned, mid-century appearance into your space. Assembly is said to take 30 minutes or less, helping ensure you’ll have things set up in no time. This offer delivers a new Amazon low, so grab it while you still can.

Keter Breeze Bar Table features:

  • Lid elevates upwards 10 inches above the rim for use as a cocktail table
  • 14.8 gallon drink storage capacity to handle up to 75 twelve oz. cans with ice
  • It’s made from all weather-resistant resin for ultimate durability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Keter

About the Author

Take your cooking game to new heights with OXO’s ...
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds fall to $60 (Save...
Cast iron grilling gear, BBQ tool sets, more up to 60% ...
Amazon slashes $40 off Zinus’ 47-inch Dining Tabl...
Kodak’s digital instant camera prints 3.5- by 4.2...
iRobot’s Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Robot Vac cleans your h...
HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Tou...
Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Oven Air Fryer hit...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $190

Add Amazon’s Mid-Century Coffee Table to your space for an all-time low of $119 (Reg. $190)

$119 Learn More
Reg. $210

Amazon will ship Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern Bench to you for $177 (Reg. $210)

$177 Learn More
Save $500

Amazon’s takes $500 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Sofa, now $750 (All-time low)

$750 Learn More
Reg. $15

Take your cooking game to new heights with OXO’s glass oil dispenser at $11 on Amazon

$11 Learn More
50% off

Sony now offering ‘Double Discounts’ on over 200 PlayStation games for PS Plus members

Now Live! Learn More
Save 40%

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds fall to $60 (Save 40%), more from $36

From $36 Learn More
40% off

Sorel’s End of Season Event takes up to 40% off popular boots, more

From $15 Learn More
60% off

Cast iron grilling gear, BBQ tool sets, more up to 60% off today with deals from $15 Prime shipped

From $15 Learn More