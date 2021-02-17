Keter’s Breeze Bar Table stealthily cools and stows 75 cans of beer: $122 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Keter Breeze Bar Table for $122.21 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This unique patio table features a standout lift-up design that reveals a 75-can cooler. It’s a great option for anyone that likes to spend hours outside each day. A clean and simple style helps ensure it will fit in well and in almost any outdoor space while also adding quite a bit of functionality. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

In some situations, the deal above may be overkill. For a fraction of the price you can pick up Coleman’s 48-Quart Performance Cooler at $25. It’s ready to hold 63 cans of your favorite beverage and keep them all cool in ice for up to 3 days. This unit is an Amazon favorite with more than 6,300 shoppers leaving an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And if you simply need an indoor coffee table, we’ve got you covered there too. Amazon’s Mid-Century Coffee Table has fallen further and can be all yours for $120. It’s ready to bring a two-toned, mid-century appearance into your space. Assembly is said to take 30 minutes or less, helping ensure you’ll have things set up in no time. This offer delivers a new Amazon low, so grab it while you still can.

Keter Breeze Bar Table features:

Lid elevates upwards 10 inches above the rim for use as a cocktail table

14.8 gallon drink storage capacity to handle up to 75 twelve oz. cans with ice

It’s made from all weather-resistant resin for ultimate durability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!