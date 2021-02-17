TACKLIFE’s portable jump starter drops to $52 shipped with this code

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE T8 800A Portable Jump Starter for $51.99 shipped with the code SVPFN6XW at checkout. Down nearly $20 from its normal going rate, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you have a road trip planned for the holidays to getaway or just want to be ready to handle anything life throws at you, having a portable jump-starter handy is always a good idea. This model can assist vehicles with up to 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engines, making it compatible with most cars and trucks on the road. It’ll also function as a 18000mAh portable battery to recharge an iPhone or iPad with ease with a 2.1A USB port or the 5V/9V Quick Charge hookup. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

More about TACKLIFE’s T8 Portable Jump Starter:

COMPACT AND POWERFUL :The peak current of this jump starter is 800A, rated for car with up to 7.0 liters of gasoline, 5.5 liters of diesel engine. With 18000mAh capacity can this product can jump start your vehicle up to 30 times when it is fully charged. Suitable for most vehicles eg. motorcycles, cars, boats, all-terrain vehicles.

