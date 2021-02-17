Save up to 36% on official Samsung power banks, Qi chargers, more from $32

Amazon offers the Samsung 10000mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger for $60.55 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer is good for an over 24% price cut, beats our previous mention by $5.50, and marks the best we’ve seen since September. Equipped with an internal 10000mAh battery, this power bank can refuel most flagship handset several times over and is more than capable of keeping all of the devices in your kit topped off. Alongside its 25W USB-C port, that’s also a built-in Qi charging pad can deliver both 10W and 7.5W speeds. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 335 customers. Head below for more from $32.

Recharge both wired and wireless devices with this 10,000mAh 25W USB Type-C Wireless Portable Power Bank from Samsung. The power bank features two USB Type-C ports and a built-in Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. This gives you the ability to recharge up to three devices simultaneously, spanning a wide array of categories, such as wireless headphones, smartwatches, and smartphones.

