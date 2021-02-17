FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 36% on official Samsung power banks, Qi chargers, more from $32

-
36% off From $32

Amazon offers the Samsung 10000mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger for $60.55 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer is good for an over 24% price cut, beats our previous mention by $5.50, and marks the best we’ve seen since September. Equipped with an internal 10000mAh battery, this power bank can refuel most flagship handset several times over and is more than capable of keeping all of the devices in your kit topped off. Alongside its 25W USB-C port, that’s also a built-in Qi charging pad can deliver both 10W and 7.5W speeds. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 335 customers. Head below for more from $32.

Other official Samsung chargers on sale:

Over in our smartphone accessories guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to outfit your Samsung smartphone or Android device with some new gear. While all of the best deals can be had in this morning’s roundup, there’s still this discount on Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller at a low of $66 to check out, as well.

Samsung 10000mAh 25W Portable Qi Charger features:

Recharge both wired and wireless devices with this 10,000mAh 25W USB Type-C Wireless Portable Power Bank from Samsung. The power bank features two USB Type-C ports and a built-in Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. This gives you the ability to recharge up to three devices simultaneously, spanning a wide array of categories, such as wireless headphones, smartwatches, and smartphones.

