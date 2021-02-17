FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 10W Qi Charging Stand $13 (Save 35%), more

From $20

Mpow (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the Seneo 2-in-1 10W Qi Charging Stand for $12.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $20 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. This 2-in-1 charging station will streamline the nightstand or desk with a spot to refuel your iPhone, as well as an Apple Watch. The Qi pad can dish out up to 10W of power, while a slot on the left lets you charge up an Apple Watch. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 160 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charger is compatible with all wireless-enabled phones and headphones. Just put your phone and TWS earbuds on Seneo wireless charging pad, and the charging holder for Apple Watch.  Fast charging is supported by the QC 3.0 wall adapter, not included in the package. 

 The wireless charger connected to power, the indicator shows green and goes off after 3s; In standby mode, the indicator is off; when the phone and watch are charged successfully, the indicator shows green, when only one device is available, the indicator shows pale green; metal, the abnormal temperature detected, misaligned, the indicator flashes.

