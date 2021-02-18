Amazon 1-day storage sale from $13: PNY microSDXC cards, flash drives, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 24% off PNY memory cards and flash drives. One standout is the PNY 128GB Elite-X V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for some quick and affordable extra storage for smartphones, tablets, dash cameras, and more, it sports speeds up to 100MB/s. This Class 10 U3 memory card has an “included SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC devices” as well. While some folks might need a larger capacity model, this one carries solid ratings from over 4,700 Amazon customers and you’ll find deals on other models down below.

But if it’s the speedy internal SSD storage you’re after, we have some great deals on some newer models from Samsung right now. Starting from $57 and with up to 25% in savings, a wide range of its EVO and M.2 solid-state drives are now on sale. Head over to our Mac accessories deal hub for even more.

Up to 100MB/s Read Speed

Class 10, U3, V30 performance for recording of 4K Ultra HD videos at 4096x3072pix as well as 60 and 120 fps

A1 (App 1) performance allows for apps to run faster from micro SD card, saving space on smartphone or tablet memory

Ideal for smartphones, tablets, action cameras, 360o cameras, drones, dash cameras, camcorders, computers and laptops

