Save up to 25% on Samsung internal M.2 SSDs and more starting at $57

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB Internal M.2 Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches the all-time low, and is the best price we’ve seen in over two months. Bringing Samsung’s 500GB 970 EVO Plus to your computer is a great way to tackle slow boot times and sluggish file transfers. Its M.2 NMVe form-factor makes it compatible with a wide variety of machines including PCs and even some NAS. You’re also looking at up to 3,500MB/s transfer speeds to complete the package. Over 19,000 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating. You’ll also find higher-capacity SSDs and more on sale below.

Other Samsung storage deals:

Those in the market for some portable storage will certainly want to have a look at Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs which are currently marked down to new all-time lows from $67. But then check out all of the other offers in our Mac accessories guide today for other ways to elevate your kit.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB SSD featues:

The 970 EVO Plus reaches sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,300 MB/s, up to 53%* faster than the 970 EVO. Powered by the latest V-NAND technology—which brings greater NAND performance and higher power efficiency—along with optimized firmware, a proven Phoenix controller, and Intelligent TurboWrite boost speed. The ultimate in performance, upgraded. Faster than the 970 EVO, the 970 EVO Plus is powered by the latest V-NAND technology and firmware optimization. It maximizes the potential of NVMe bandwidth for unbeatable computing. Comes in capacities of up to 2TB, with reliability of up to 1,200 TBW.

