Levi's is known for its great collaborations. Just in time for spring, Levi's launches a new collection with Pokémon to celebrate its 25th anniversary. This line is very 90s inspired with light wash denim, high-waisted styles, and logo T-shirts. Plus, this collection is full of items for the entire family. Prices start at just $17 and you can customize each piece as well.

Levi’s says, ‘We designed this collaboration to capture the playful spirit of the Pokémon world. The collection is filled with eye-catching designs, matching denim-on-denim and iconic outfits inspired by Pokémon friends.’

Levi’s x Pokémon men’s styles

A standout for men in this collection is the Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket. An oversized Pikachu graphic is on the back, and the jacket has original features like pleats and patch pockets. It also features an oversized fit, which is great for layering during cold weather and gives it a fashionable appearance. It’s priced at $148 and comes in an array of sizes.

A classic piece from this collection is the Levi’s x Pokemon T-Shirt that also has an oversized fit and a choice of characters on the front. This T-shirt can easily be worn with jeans, joggers, or shorts alike. Plus, it’s priced at just $40 and unisex.

Women’s Pokémon styles

One of the most notable items from this collection is the Misty Shorts that are a great style for spring and summer. These shorts have a vintage appearance with a cuffed hem, medium wash, and high-waisted design. This style has large pockets as well as a trendy logo on the back as well. This style is also customizable with your favorite Pokémon characters and are priced at $98.

High-neck tank tops are another very on-trend piece to have in your wardrobe for this spring and summer. The Pokémon x Levi’s line has a super-cute style with a Pokémon logo on the chest and it’s priced at $25. The pastel yellow coloring is also great for the spring as well. The high neck-line is flattering and can pair nicely with skirts, shorts, jeans, or joggers.

