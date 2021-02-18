FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP’s 12-inch touchscreen Chromebook X360 returns to all-time low at $280 (Save $80)

-
AmazonChromebookHP
Reg. $360 $280

Amazon currently offers the HP 12-inch Chromebook X360 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $279.99 shipped. Down from $360, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, marks the best we’ve seen since December, and matches the all-time low. Featuring a 12-inch touchscreen display, this HP Chromebook delivers a 2-in-1 design thanks to a holding hinge that allows it to convert between a usual note-taking machine in the day and tablet at night. Alongside all-day battery life, you’ll enjoy 32GB of storage that can be expanded by a microSD card slot. You’ll also be able to count on a pair of USB-C slots and a USB-A port to round out the package. Over 125 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Clocking in at 12-inches, the featured Chromebook is a pretty notable machine for bringing to class for taking notes or just browsing the web from the couch. So put your savings to work to keep your machine protected while not in use by slipping it into this well-reviewed laptop sleeve at $12. With plenty of savings from the lead deal, you’ll be able to bring this into the mix without spending too much extra while still cashing in on the peace of mind. Plus, there’s a 4.6/5 star rating from over 32,000 customers.

But if your workflow is calling for a larger display, we’re still tracking deals on HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebooks from $211. You’ll give up the 2-in-1 touchscreen design here, but that may very well be worth the added savings that can be enjoyed by going with either of these discounted models.

HP 12-inch Chromebook X360 features:

Reliable performance and expansive Display: stream, surf and speed through tasks from sun up to sun down everyday with the portable PC built to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, Plus dual microphones with advanced noise reduction Software so you’re always crystal clear when you video chat or record. Four versatile modes: easily convert from laptop mode to tablet, stand or tent mode for notetaking, drawing and other daily activities that feel as natural as pen on paper.

