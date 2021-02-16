HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebooks fall to as low as $211 at Amazon (Save up to $50)

Amazon currently offers the HP 14-inch FHD Chromebook for $249.99 shipped. Down from $300, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, is the lowest in over two months, and matches the all-time low. Also on sale, you can score the standard HD model for $211.18, down from its usual $260 going rate. Centered around a 14-inch display, both of these Chromebooks packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard SSD storage. You’ll enjoy the 13-hour battery life as well as two built-in USB-C ports, a USB-A slot, and a B&O sound system. The only trade-off between the two is one comes equipped with a higher-resolution display, which may very well be worth the added money for some. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,200 customers. Head below for more.

Regardless of which model you end up with, it’s a wise idea to use some of your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve. At the all-time lows noted above, spending just $12 of your savings can go a long ways towards keeping your new Chromebook protected when out and about, or just in-between browsing the web at home. There’s even an extra pocket for keeping chargers and other accessories on-hand.

And while we’re talking Chromebooks, you can still score various Samsung models on sale from $170 with as much as $70 in savings to be had, not to mention some of the best prices to date. But that’s alongside everything else in our Chromebook guide, including this popular Lenovo Duet model at $239.

HP 14-inch Chromebook features:

The best of work and play in one place. The HP Chromebook with an Intel processor, 14” display sporting more screen space, stereo speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O and over 12 hours of battery life, you can knock out any assignment while binge watching your favorite shows. – The beauty of a micro-edge high definition display and speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O, make for a front-row entertainment experience from the convenience of your lap

