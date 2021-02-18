FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $50 on Apple’s latest 256GB iPad Air at an Amazon low

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Amazon low $50 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $699 shipped. Down from its $749 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Apple’s latest iPad Air iterates on previous-generation models with a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen, Touch ID in the power button, and a new A14 Bionic processor to power it all. There’s also support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to complete the package. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $10 to pick up one of the well-reviewed cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand. Plus, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers adds some extra peace of mind into the mix, as well.

Complete the package on your new iPad Air by picking up Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which just so happens to also be on sale for $199. That’s alongside all of the other price cuts in our Apple guide today, including a new all-time low on Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini at $99 off.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

