Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini falls to new all-time low at $600 (Save $99)

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 256GB for $599.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Usually fetching $699, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings, is $49 under our previous mention, and marking a new Amazon all-time low. As Apple’s first desktop machine powered by its new M1 chip, the latest Mac mini features the same compact design as previous models, but with “up to 3x faster CPU performance and up to 6x better graphics.” On top of its 256GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, dual USB 3.0 slots, Wi-Fi 6, and Gigabit Ethernet to complete the package. Learn more in our launch coverage.

If you plan on using Mac mini at the desk, using a portion of your savings onthis unique USB-C hub from Satechi is an easy recommendation. It arrives with a matching form-factor that’s meant to rest underneath the Mac while providing four USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C input, as well.

Over in our Apple guide, there are plenty of other ways to save today, as well. Those looking to upgrade the most recent iPad Pro can lock-in $100 in savings on the lineup, or those who are already rocking the latest iPadOS machines can grab Apple’s Magic Keyboards on sale from $199.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

