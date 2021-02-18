FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keep your car battery charged with Schumacher’s 15A/3A tender at $48.50

Reg. $80 $48.50

Amazon is offering the Schumacher 15A/3A 6V/12V Automatic Battery Charger for $48.63 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $80 at Amazon and today’s deal beats our last mention by a few pennies. If you have a vehicle that frequently needs to be charged, this is a great way to do that. It has both slow 3A charging and quick 15A while retaining compatibility with 6V and 12V batteries. You’ll also find microprocessor-controlled and multi-stage charging here, which adds to its precision and safety, increasing battery life. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Do you need a lower-powered version of today’s lead deal? If so, Amazon Basics’ Battery Charger is a must-have for your garage at just $17.50 shipped. It’ll help you avoid dead batteries altogether, as it plugs into a wall, and then hooks up to your car’s battery, keeping it charged and ready to go at any time.

If you don’t need the charging portion of today’s lead deal, but instead want to charge your phone and jump-start a vehicle, then we’ve got you covered. Right now, the TACKLIFE 800A portable jump starter is available for $52 at Amazon. This is down from its $70 list price and is among the best available.

More about Schumacher’s Battery Charger:

  • Auto voltage detection automatically detects 6 or 12V batteries
  • Reverse hook-up protection ensures charger will not operate if clamps are reversed
  • Charges compatible battery types, including standard, AGM and deep-cycle batteries

