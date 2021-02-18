We are now tracking a huge Parallels deal for Mac users. One of our favorite virtual desktop apps out there, the folks over at Parallels are now offering its popular Parallels Desktop 16 app bundled with 10 FREE Mac apps, offering up to $712 in savings and one of the most notable promotions of the year. Head below for a closer look at the latest Parallels deal.

Parallels deal – 2021 Premium Mac App Bundle

The Parallels Premium Mac App Bundle for 2021 is now live. These promotions happen a few times a year, at most, and bring some the best value we see on the popular virtual desktop app. It works like this: Buy or upgrade to Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac at $79.99 (or $49.99 for upgrades from previous version) and you’ll receive 10 additional productivity apps for FREE. Those include the following:

Fantastical A one-year subscription is included

1Password Families 1Password Families (one-year subscription) includes five family members.

MindManager for Mac 13 A one-year subscription is included.

Octopus.do Pro A one-year subscription is included.

Intego Mac Internet Security X9 A one-year subscription is included.

Gravit Designer PRO A one-year subscription is included.

Acronis True Image 2021 Premium A one-year subscription is included with 1TB of Acronis Cloud Storage.

Pocket Premium A one-year subscription is included.

Parallels Toolbox for macOS or Windows A one-year subscription is included.

Parallels Access for iOS or Android A one-year subscription is included.



These apps amount up to $712 in value, making today’s Parallels deal one of the best of the year (or since the last time one of these giant bundle deals was available). The free apps will automatically appear in the cart during checkout.

More on Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac:

Develop & test across multiple OSes in a virtual machine for Mac

Access Microsoft Office for Windows and Internet Explorer

Fast—run Windows apps without slowing down your Mac

Quickly move files, apps and more from a PC to a Mac

