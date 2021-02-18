FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G sees first price cut at $209 off

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,791.15 shipped. Usually fetching $2,000, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen, amounts to $209 in savings, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Samsung’s latest folding smartphone arrives with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display that can expand out from a more typical handset form-factor into a tablet-like device. Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G also packs 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, all-day battery life, and a trio of 12MP camera sensors around back. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we found that it convinced us that “foldables are the future” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re still looking to upgrade to a folding smartphone but would prefer something a bit more nostalgic, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at $917 is a notable alternative. This smartphone delivers a folding design alongside a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display, 256GB of storage, and a flip-up form-factor. You’re not looking at quite the same amount of screen real estate as the featured option, but it’ll satisfy much of the same itch, for less. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 145 customers and you can get a closer look in our review.

But for those who’d rather just go with a more conventional handset, our Android guide is full of some discounts to check out instead. This $120 price cut on Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone is still live alongside other deals from the brand starting at $160. Not to mention, all of the best Android app and game deals right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G features:

Folded, it’s a phone. Unfolded it’s a tablet. Have the best of both worlds with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. This latest factory unlocked new Android is a mobile device unlike any other. It features two immersive displays on one incredible device. Enjoy its cinematic brilliance with an expansive 7.6” dynamic AMOLED screen. 

