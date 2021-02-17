Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone returns to low of $380 (Save $120), more from $160

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped. Down from its usual $700 going rate, today’s offer is $120 under what you’d pay at Amazon right now and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.4/5 stars and our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, B&H has the Nokia 5.3 Android Smartphone for $159.99. Down from $200, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer marking one of the first overall price cuts and matching the all-time low. This unlocked smartphone delivers a 6.5-inch display alongside a teardrop camera notch design on the front. It comes outfitted with four rear cameras as well as 64GB of storage and dual SIM card support. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone features:

If you’re serious about mobile photography and videography, then the Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is a solid choice, as it’s PureView camera system delivers four different cameras, all sporting Zeiss optics. You get 64MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for capturing sweeping vistas and landscapes. You also get a 2MP macro camera for extremely detailed close-up images, and a 2MP depth sensor for professional-style portraits. For video, the rear cameras can capture at up to 4K UHD resolution. The front of the camera provides a 24MP wide camera for HDR selfie images and videos at up to 1080p.

