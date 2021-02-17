FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone returns to low of $380 (Save $120), more from $160

-
AndroidNokia
Save $120 From $160

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped. Down from its usual $700 going rate, today’s offer is $120 under what you’d pay at Amazon right now and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.4/5 stars and our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, B&H has the Nokia 5.3 Android Smartphone for $159.99. Down from $200, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer marking one of the first overall price cuts and matching the all-time low. This unlocked smartphone delivers a 6.5-inch display alongside a teardrop camera notch design on the front. It comes outfitted with four rear cameras as well as 64GB of storage and dual SIM card support. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Then head over to our Android smartphone guide for even more discounts today. This morning saw Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 falls to $199, which is joined by an offer on the OnePlus 7T at $350. Not to mention, all of the best Android app and game deals right here.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone features:

If you’re serious about mobile photography and videography, then the Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is a solid choice, as it’s PureView camera system delivers four different cameras, all sporting Zeiss optics. You get 64MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for capturing sweeping vistas and landscapes. You also get a 2MP macro camera for extremely detailed close-up images, and a 2MP depth sensor for professional-style portraits. For video, the rear cameras can capture at up to 4K UHD resolution. The front of the camera provides a 24MP wide camera for HDR selfie images and videos at up to 1080p.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

Nokia

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 falls to $199, more from $25 ...
The OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display + 128G...
Best Android app deals of the day: Dead Cells, Perfect ...
Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone is even more a...
Google Pixel 3a XL falls to one of its best prices yet ...
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assista...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ on sale from $570 (Save up to $...
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone sees $100 discount down to $600

$600 Learn More
Reg. $100

Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Cordless Kettle hits Amazon all-time low at $83

$83 Learn More
30% off

Fossil Stock-Up Event offers extra 30% off all sale items + extra 40% off 2 styles

From $15 Learn More
Save 33%

Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboards are now up to 33% off from $199

From $199 Learn More
Reg. $2,500+

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV matching low at $430 (Reg. $550) + more from $130

$130+ Learn More
Save 50%

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 falls to $199, more from $25 (Save up to 50%)

From $25 Learn More
30% off

Amazon games and toys sale from $4.50: Hasbro, Marvel, Play-Doh, more up to 30% off

From $4.50 Learn More
Save 25%

Save up to 25% on Samsung internal M.2 SSDs and more starting at $57

From $57 Learn More