Outfit your home office with Zinus' Tresa Desk: $111.50 at Amazon (Save $28)

-
Zinus
Reg. $140 $111.50

Amazon is offering the Zinus Tresa Computer Desk for $111.57 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and marks the best offer we’ve tracked since September. Affordably outfit your home office with this clean-looking desk from Zinus. Several features set it apart from its competition with examples that include a “side storage area, cable manager, and monitor stand.” Once assembled it measures about 4-feet long and 23.6-inches deep. Zinus backs this desk with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use a tablet as your secondary screen with Anozer’s Foldable and Adjustable Stand at $11. It’s sturdy enough to support up to 13-inch devices, making it a solid choice for iPad, Surface, and Android devices. When not in use it can be folded into a pocketable size. More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

And speaking of desks, yesterday we found a couple of notable discounts priced as low as $50.50. Leading the pack is a basic 48-inch solution at $20 off. And if you need something more expansive, an L-shaped offering awaits for $76.50. Oh, and this past weekend we spotted up to $200 off Monoprice standing desks.

Zinus Tresa Computer Desk features:

  • Rich Espresso finished surface area
  • Side storage area, cable manager, and monitor stand
  • Strong Steel frame and Leg support
  • Small measures 47.2” long by 23.6” deep
  • Worry-free 1-year warranty

