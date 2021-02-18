Backwards compatibility is something that felt ultimately necessary in both of Sony and Microsoft’s latest batch of consoles. But unlike PCs, console game settings typically cannot be configured to take advantage of better hardware once it comes out. Developers must get their hands dirty and hope that an update to the game will encourage enough sales to cover their investment of time, resources, etc. Some know that this effort is simply not worth their time, but Microsoft has their back with a new Xbox FPS Boost feature. Continue reading to learn more.

Xbox FPS Boost raises performance of old games

Great video games can create a sense of nostalgia which may lead players back to titles they once loved. Unfortunately, time marches on and we can sometimes forget just how bad hardware and overall performance used to be. This can prevent the enjoyment of playing an old game, and this is something Xbox FPS Boost is ready to address.

Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2 are the first games to benefit from the feature. Microsoft touts that these games can now be enjoyed at high frame rates. Most will run at 60 frames per second, but in the case of New Super Lucky’s Tale, Xbox owners can enjoy up to 120 fps.

For now, Xbox FPS Boost is automatically applied to supported titles, but this will not always be the case. This spring an update will allow users to toggle FPS Boost and Auto HDR on or off. Some may shake their heads at the thought of turning off this feature, but true nostalgia can sometimes only be achieved by embracing the limitations of the past. This add-on will let players be in full control, something that at least a few players are bound to appreciate.

Pricing and availability

Xbox FPS Boost is free of charge and available on both Series X/S consoles. As mentioned earlier, five games are supported at launch, but Microsoft says “this is just the beginning.” Support for Xbox FPS Boost across more titles will arrive “soon.”

9to5Toys’ Take

I can find absolutely nothing to dislike about Microsoft’s new Xbox FPS Boost feature. If it was forced on everyone, that could be a problem, but Microsoft has even addressed that concern by promising the ability to toggle the feature on or off starting this spring. This toggle will let players choose to enjoy the game in its original form or with faster, modernized frame rates.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!