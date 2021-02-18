FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life into old games

-
Apps GamesNewsMicrosoft

Backwards compatibility is something that felt ultimately necessary in both of Sony and Microsoft’s latest batch of consoles. But unlike PCs, console game settings typically cannot be configured to take advantage of better hardware once it comes out. Developers must get their hands dirty and hope that an update to the game will encourage enough sales to cover their investment of time, resources, etc. Some know that this effort is simply not worth their time, but Microsoft has their back with a new Xbox FPS Boost feature. Continue reading to learn more.

Xbox FPS Boost raises performance of old games

Great video games can create a sense of nostalgia which may lead players back to titles they once loved. Unfortunately, time marches on and we can sometimes forget just how bad hardware and overall performance used to be. This can prevent the enjoyment of playing an old game, and this is something Xbox FPS Boost is ready to address.

Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2 are the first games to benefit from the feature. Microsoft touts that these games can now be enjoyed at high frame rates. Most will run at 60 frames per second, but in the case of New Super Lucky’s Tale, Xbox owners can enjoy up to 120 fps.

For now, Xbox FPS Boost is automatically applied to supported titles, but this will not always be the case. This spring an update will allow users to toggle FPS Boost and Auto HDR on or off. Some may shake their heads at the thought of turning off this feature, but true nostalgia can sometimes only be achieved by embracing the limitations of the past. This add-on will let players be in full control, something that at least a few players are bound to appreciate.

Pricing and availability

Xbox FPS Boost is free of charge and available on both Series X/S consoles. As mentioned earlier, five games are supported at launch, but Microsoft says “this is just the beginning.” Support for Xbox FPS Boost across more titles will arrive “soon.”

9to5Toys’ Take

I can find absolutely nothing to dislike about Microsoft’s new Xbox FPS Boost feature. If it was forced on everyone, that could be a problem, but Microsoft has even addressed that concern by promising the ability to toggle the feature on or off starting this spring. This toggle will let players choose to enjoy the game in its original form or with faster, modernized frame rates.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Microsoft

About the Author

Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50: Among Us, Golf ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Rush Rally 3, Absolu...
COACH x Champion collaboration is here with trendy band...
Satechi launches new Siri-enabled multimedia and presen...
Fall Guys now slated for Xbox release this summer along...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Absolute Drift,...
Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Switch Collectio...
Parallels Desktop 16 + 10 Mac apps from $50: 1Password,...
Show More Comments

Related

Massive Stardew Valley update adds couch co-op, much more to Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox

Order Now! Learn More

All-new Xbox Wireless Headset debuts at $99 with auto-muting mic, ear-cup dials, more

Order Now! Learn More

The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week

Learn More

FREE Metro Exodus next-gen/PC upgrades go 4K 60fps with full ray tracing and more

Learn More

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time gets PS5 + Xbox Series X|S 4K 60 update on March 12

Learn More

Overcooked! All You Can Eat debuts next month with 4K60, cross-play, more

Order Now! Learn More

All-new Age of Empires II expansion keeps a 21-year-old game alive

Learn More
31% off

Govee’s Bluetooth grill thermometer has wireless alerts and reaches 230-feet at $18 (31% off)

$18 Learn More