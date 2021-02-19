Alexa control adorns Honeywell’s color Wi-Fi touch thermostat at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

Today only, Woot is offering the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat (RTH9585WF1004) for $89.99 Prime shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally retailing for $199, our last mention was $100 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you still have a thermostat that can’t be controlled via a phone, it’s time to upgrade. This model offers the ability to upgrade an otherwise outdated part of your home. You’ll be able to sit on the couch when it gets cold outside, pulling out a smart device, and change the temperature without ever having to get up. Or, you can opt to speak to Alexa and have her change the temperature without even needing to use a phone. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, pick up Amazon’s Echo Dot with a free smart bulb for $40 at Amazon. This ties in perfectly with the smart thermostat above, delivering voice control to your heating and cooling. Plus, the included bulb further expands your smart home, allowing this purchase to do double-duty at your house.

Once your heating and cooling needs are met, be sure to check out this deal we found on ECOVACS’ latest smart vacuum. It can both sweep and mop, also handling two separate tasks in your home. With a three hour runtime and the ability to mop up to 2,000-square feet on a single fill, this vacuum is perfect for any smart home. It’s down to $550 right now, which is a new all-time low that saves you $250 from its normal going rate.

Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat features:

Check to see If your new thermostat qualifies for a utility rebate; Auto-updates for daylight savings; adjusts for 12/24-hour and multi-language needs

Customizable touchscreen in full Color with easy to read numbers and text, view your local weather including indoor and outdoor relative humidity levels

Flexible programming options available based your home or small business schedule, or based on your utility ; s peak rate pricing through their demand response programs

