FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Alexa control adorns Honeywell’s color Wi-Fi touch thermostat at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

-
Smart HomewootHoneywell
Orig. $199 $90

Today only, Woot is offering the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat (RTH9585WF1004) for $89.99 Prime shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally retailing for $199, our last mention was $100 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you still have a thermostat that can’t be controlled via a phone, it’s time to upgrade. This model offers the ability to upgrade an otherwise outdated part of your home. You’ll be able to sit on the couch when it gets cold outside, pulling out a smart device, and change the temperature without ever having to get up. Or, you can opt to speak to Alexa and have her change the temperature without even needing to use a phone. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, pick up Amazon’s Echo Dot with a free smart bulb for $40 at Amazon. This ties in perfectly with the smart thermostat above, delivering voice control to your heating and cooling. Plus, the included bulb further expands your smart home, allowing this purchase to do double-duty at your house.

Once your heating and cooling needs are met, be sure to check out this deal we found on ECOVACS’ latest smart vacuum. It can both sweep and mop, also handling two separate tasks in your home. With a three hour runtime and the ability to mop up to 2,000-square feet on a single fill, this vacuum is perfect for any smart home. It’s down to $550 right now, which is a new all-time low that saves you $250 from its normal going rate.

Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat features:

  • Check to see If your new thermostat qualifies for a utility rebate; Auto-updates for daylight savings; adjusts for 12/24-hour and multi-language needs
  • Customizable touchscreen in full Color with easy to read numbers and text, view your local weather including indoor and outdoor relative humidity levels
  • Flexible programming options available based your home or small business schedule, or based on your utility ; s peak rate pricing through their demand response programs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

woot

Honeywell

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

ECOVACS OZMO T8 AIVI robot vacuum sweeps and mops your ...
This Alexa and Assistant-ready 33-foot RGB LED light st...
LIFX’s Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulb falls to $...
Get in shape for the summer now: BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 ...
Google’s Nest Audio speaker returns to all-time l...
Apple Watch deals start at just $150 in this 1-day sale...
Govee’s Bluetooth grill thermometer has wireless ...
Lockly’s fingerprint-enabled smart deadbolts are on s...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Amazon best-selling smart plug 4-pack $17, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 2-pack 9,000-lumen LED garage light bulbs under $40, more

Learn More
29% off

HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Touch Thermostat at $120 (Save 29%)

$120 Learn More

Green Deals: TP-Link Wi-Fi smart switch falls within $1 of Amazon low at $15, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Honeywell HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat $100, more

Learn More
Reg. $130

Xkey’s aluminum 25-Key USB MIDI Controller sees rare price drop, now $60 (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $50

HORI’s Split Pad Pro Gamepad upgrades Switch gameplay for $40.50 (Reg. $50)

$40.50 Learn More

New G-STEEL watch features ion-plated bezel, solar-powered design, Bluetooth, more

Learn More