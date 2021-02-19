FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboards at all-time lows from $160 (Save up to 26%)

The official Brydge Amazon storefront is currently offering its 12.9 Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboard with Trackpad for $169.99 shipped. Down from $230, you’re saving 26% here with today’s offer matching the all-time low and marking the best we’ve seen since November. You can also score the 11-inch model for $159.99, down from its $200 going rate. Whether you’re rocking the latest 12.9 or 11-inch iPad Pro, or even Apple’s new iPad Air, this wireless keyboard will elevate the typing experience. Alongside being machined out of aluminum, there’s a built-in trackpad, backlit keys, and 12-month battery life. Plus, Brydge just rolled out new multi-touch features to enhance the experience. Rated 4/5 stars from over 150 customers and can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the integrated trackpad can save even more by going with the Brydge Pro Keyboard for both 12.9 and 11-inch iPad Pro at $80 instead. This offering delivers much of the same aluminum design and wireless typing experience as the lead deal, just with a more affordable design and the omission of the extra input method.

But if the Brydge offerings aren’t going to cut it, consider going with Apple’s official Magic Keyboards now that they’re on sale from $199. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide today, as well as these ongoing Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folios deals. With a few different models available here, prices start at $109 and bring similar functionality to your iPad.

Brydge 11 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard features:

The Brydge Pro+ features an oversized trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.

