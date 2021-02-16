FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 28% on Logitech's Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folios on sale from $109

Amazon is currently discounting various Logitech Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folios headlined by the 10.2-inch model at $135.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer is the one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen on the accessory and marks the second-best discount to date. Logitech’s Combo Touch covers both the front and back of Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with a folio design that packs a built-in keyboard with trackpad. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector, you won’t have to fuss with Bluetooth or remembering to recharge the battery. There’s also an integrated multi-angle kickstand here, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 550 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is offering the Logitech Combo Touch 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case for $151.64. Down from $160, this is the very first discount we’ve seen to date. While you’re getting much of the same features as found above, this model is designed to work with Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro. Or if you’re rocking the previous-generation iPad Air, the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for this device is at $108.99, down from its usual $150 going rate. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 220 customers.

Then be sure to check out our Apple guide for even more ways to save. This morning saw the latest iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular model go on sale at $830, which is joined by up to $69 in savings on Apple Watch Series 6 and more.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folio features:

Some ideas just click. Introducing the game-changing Combo Touch trackpad case for iPad—a case that combines a full-size backlit keyboard with a precision multi-gesture trackpad. Navigate iPad with familiar gestures and easily edit spreadsheets, documents and more. A flexible design with detachable Smart Connector keyboard supports four distinct use modes for extra versatility no matter where you are – a café table, desk, or even your lap. The light and durable case keeps iPad protected from bumps and scratches.

