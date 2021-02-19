FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cricut Maker and Explore Air 2 return to Amazon lows from $179 to up your crafting abilities

Amazon is offering the Cricut Maker Crafting Machine on sale for $299 shipped. Also available direct, Walmart, Target, and Joann. Normally retailing for $399, but going for around $369 at Amazon lately, today’s deal saves you at least 19% and marks a return to its all-time low. If you or someone you know is a fan of crafting, the Cricut is a must-have tool in any arsenal. My wife has one and they’re honestly quite cool. You can use the Cricut Maker to cut paper, vinyl, and chipboard, but it doesn’t end there. The Maker also allows you to deboss, emboss, and even cut through metal, wood, leather, and much more thanks to its unique system. There are two tool holders, one designed for knives and the other for a pen so it can do double work at the same time. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We’re also tracking the Cricut Explore Air 2 on sale at $179 shipped on Amazon, direct, Walmart, Michaels, and Joann. With a retail price of $250 and a normal going rate closer to $230 at Amazon, this deal saves you at least 21% and is also a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Explore Air 2 is slightly more limited in what materials it can work with when compared to the Maker, but is a fantastic place to get started with creating if you’re new to the space. It can handle paper and vinyl with ease. Plus, it also features the dual tool holder so it can score or cut and write at the same time. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Both Cricut machines on sale above work either plugged into your computer via USB or over Bluetooth from an iPad, iPhone, or Android device. This delivers greater flexibility for crafting and means you won’t have to use a powerful computer to handle it.

Since the Cricut machines on sale above are compatible with iPad, have you considered picking up a new one to finish off your new designing space? Well, right now, the iPad Air is $50 off at an Amazon low. It’s compatible with Apple Pencil, the Magic Keyboard, and can essentially be transformed into a laptop or tablet depending on what your needs are. With the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the latest iPad Air will handle Cricut’s Design Space application quite well and make building your next project a breeze.

More about the Cricut Maker:

  • CREATE MORE: Cricut Maker gives you the freedom to make everything from paper crafts, iron ons, and vinyl decals to sewing projects, leather crafts, and balsa models
  • ENDLESS PROJECT POSSIBILITIES: Expandable suite of tools. With its powerful blades, pens, and scoring tool, Cricut Maker grows with you as you learn each new craft
  • NEW ROTARY BLADE FOR FABRICS: With its gliding, rolling action, this blade cuts through virtually any fabric quickly and accurately – without backing material

