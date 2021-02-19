FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dremel’s Versa cleaning tool tackles grout stains and more at $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Dremel Versa Cleaning Tool for $39.97 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this is a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. The internal 4V Max 2.0Ah battery offers 25-minutes of runtime on a single charge, which is perfect for tackling most jobs you’ll do with this. You’ll find high torque here, which makes cleaning super easy. It’s waterproof, compact, and ergonomic, making cleaning your grout and more at home. Plus, it comes with multiple attachments for different cleaning tasks. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Pick up another three Power Cleaner Non-Scratch Pads from Dremel at just $9 on Amazon. This is the perfect way to use just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal, as this will give you more cleaning abilities as time goes on.

Once you have your grout nice and clean, it’s time to turn your attention to the rest of the house. That’s where the ECOVACS OZMO T8 AIVI robot vacuum comes in. It both sweeps and mops your home with ease, lasting up to three hours on a charge. A single fill of the mop bin will last for up to 2,000-square feet, which is perfect for most homes. At $550, it’s $250 off right now, making today a great time to pick one up.

More about Dremel’s Versa Cleaning Tool:

  • 33% Higher battery capacity – 4V max 2.0Ah li-ion battery delivers 25 minutes of continuous runtime and constant power
  • High torque – Fast and efficient cleaning
  • Water proof – Optimal for dry and wet applications
  • Compact and ergonomic – Better control, comfort and usability into tight areas
  • Versatile – Different accessories to tackle a wide variety of cleaning applications

