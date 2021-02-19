Fossil’s Minimalist Black Watch plunges to $71.50 at Amazon (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the Fossil The Minimalist Black Leather Watch for $71.40 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since May. If you prefer the look of dark timepieces, this offering is worth some attention. It boasts a minimalistic design with black and dark gray colors throughout. The case size clocks in at 44mm, which is actually on par with a wide variety of others. A 30-meter water-resistant design aims to protect this timepiece from accidental splashes and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re not concerned about Fossil branding, you can score BUREI’s Minimalist Watch for $24 when clipping the on-page coupon. This timepiece features clean lines accompanied by a dark gray brass dial. Its stainless steel mesh band is said to be “very comfortable.” Nearly 4,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

For those of you that prefer larger timepieces, be sure to check out the deal we’ve spotted on Fossil’s black and gray Nate Watch. Its price has fallen to $75.50, an offer that marks the best discount we’ve seen since April. There you’ll also find more watches as low as $30. And anyone that’s on the hunt for an Apple Watch shouldn’t overlook today’s Woot sale.

Fossil The Minimalist Watch features:

Mastering the balance of vintage inspiration with modern design, this timepiece represents the minimalistic aesthetic from its clean face to its slimmed-down case, which sits effortlessly against the wrist.

Stainless steel case. Leather strap with adjustable buckle closure. Round face. Three-hand analog display with quartz movement. Dial features silver-tone hands and hour markers, minute track, and Fossil detailing.

