Apple Watch deals start at just $150 in this 1-day sale (Refurb)

-
Applewoot
From $150

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple Watch models in certified refurbished condition starting at $149.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is on the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS + Cellular model at $289.99. Down from its original $529 going rate, this amounts to 45% in savings and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Everything in this sale comes backed by a 90-day Woot warranty, as well. Head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

The Apple deals keep flowing in our deals hub right here, where you’ll find notable discounts on the M1 Mac mini at a new all-time low of $99 off. That’s on top of a $50 price cut on Apple’s latest 256GB iPad Air and these ongoing iPhone 11/Pro offers.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

