A new Casio watch has been unveiled, and it joins G-SHOCK’s premium lineup of G-STEEL offerings. This unit boasts a two-toned gold and black colorway alongside several notable features. As with many timepieces, a solar-powered design makes the list, but you’ll also find Bluetooth connectivity and “highly scratch-resistant” ion-plating throughout. It straps on with a “new, sleek polyurethane black band,” and Casio touts this model as being tough enough to “withstand any activity.” Continue reading to learn more.

Latest G-STEEL pairs black with gold

Casio’s premium G-STEEL timepieces are known for combining “high-quality materials with G-SHOCK’s standard of toughness.” The new G-STEEL GST-B100 is no exception. Thanks to its ion-plated bezel, Casio touts this unit as offering a highly scratch-resistant design. The ion-plating continues throughout this unit’s gold buttons and buckle.

Despite having a dark design, this timepiece aims to be legible in all environments. This is achieved with Neo-Brite luminous hands and a super LED light. The company claims this combination offers “maximum visibility.” Its battery is fueled by light and can last five months in complete darkness. Placing it in low-power mode will multiply that timeframe significantly, bringing it up to roughly two years.

Bluetooth low-energy support allows this watch to be paired with a smartphone. While notifications aren’t relayed like other smartwatches, wearers will benefit from automatic time zone adjustments. Another perk is that this unit checks four times throughout each day to gather the precise time and will tweak itself accordingly.

Casio’s G-SHOCK watches are known for being rugged. The same rings true for this G-STEEL timepiece. A tightly-sealed design allows this unit to resist water in depths of up to 200 meters or 656 feet. Casio has released a short video showing this timepiece in action; you can view it below.

Pricing and availability

The Casio G-SHOCK G-STEEL GST-B100 is available for pre-order now. Interested parties will need is set aside $420 and can anticipate shipment by the end of February. This offering is slightly more expensive than G-SHOCK Move, Casio’s fitness-focused smartwatch with heart-rate monitoring and more.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I am generally not a fan of gold accents, this G-STEEL timepiece pulls off the look. I love its solar-powered design as I am always on the hunt for ways to limit the number of devices I must routinely charge. This is one reason I have resisted the smartwatch craze for several years now, but it is a bummer that smartphone pairing features are limited to automatic time zone switching and the like.

