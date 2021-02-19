FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are on sale from $16

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
Shop now From $16

Update: Amazon has discounted quite a few new styles of iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases which you’ll find below.

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $16. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board as a Prime member or in orders over $25. Headlining the collection is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio for $90.99. Down from its $129 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 30% in savings, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in two months.

Apple’s Folio case wraps your handset in finished European leather that “fits snugly” around your iPhone with machined aluminum buttons to complement the design. There’s also two card slots, so you can store your ID, credit cards and more. Plus, the case will wake up your iPhone when opening the folio. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which also covers many of the other cases on sale today. Head below for all of the other deals.

If you’re after a more rugged build for protecting your iPhone, don’t forget that you can still save up to 63% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases with prices starting at $15. Then head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more ways to outfit your handset with new chargers and other essentials.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio features:

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone. Open it and your iPhone 11 Pro Max wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep. Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection, and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Sony’s Xperia 1 II delivers a 4K OLED display at ...
Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboards at all-time low...
Apple Watch deals start at just $150 in this 1-day sale...
Fiskars new soil block maker helps you grow your garden...
Keep your car battery charged with Schumacher’s 1...
This solar-powered NOAA/AM/FM radio belongs in every em...
Govee’s Bluetooth grill thermometer has wireless ...
Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $42...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Save up to $640 on iPhone 11/Pro models at Verizon

$640 off Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 Screen Protector 3-pack $9 (Save 20%), more

From $7 Learn More
40% off

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON 10W Qi Stand $19 (33% off), more

From $9 Learn More
Amazon low

Sony’s Xperia 1 II delivers a 4K OLED display at all-time low of $100 off

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $170

Get in shape for the summer now: BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 starting from $115 (Reg. $170+)

$115 Learn More
Save 26%

Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboards at all-time lows from $160 (Save up to 26%)

From $160 Learn More
Reg. $100

Google’s Nest Audio speaker returns to all-time low at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
Shop now

Apple Watch deals start at just $150 in this 1-day sale (Refurb)

From $150 Learn More