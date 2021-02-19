Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are on sale from $16

Update: Amazon has discounted quite a few new styles of iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases which you’ll find below.

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $16. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board as a Prime member or in orders over $25. Headlining the collection is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio for $90.99. Down from its $129 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 30% in savings, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in two months.

Apple’s Folio case wraps your handset in finished European leather that “fits snugly” around your iPhone with machined aluminum buttons to complement the design. There’s also two card slots, so you can store your ID, credit cards and more. Plus, the case will wake up your iPhone when opening the folio. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which also covers many of the other cases on sale today. Head below for all of the other deals.

If you’re after a more rugged build for protecting your iPhone, don’t forget that you can still save up to 63% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases with prices starting at $15. Then head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more ways to outfit your handset with new chargers and other essentials.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio features:

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone. Open it and your iPhone 11 Pro Max wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep. Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection, and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!