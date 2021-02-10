FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 63% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $15

-
OtterBox
63% off From $15

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of OtterBox iPhone 11 cases headlined by the 11 Pro Commuter Series Case at $14.89. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 63% in savings, matches our previous mention from November for the all-time low, and is only the second price we’ve seen it at this price. This rugged iPhone case provides more protection than your average cover with a 2-piece construction that combines a soft rubber interior with a hard outer layer. So whether you’re looking to keep your iPhone 11 Pro safe until it’s time to upgrade or just need the added drop- and water-resistance, this case is worth a look. Over 5,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other OtterBox deals include:

While we’re talking OtterBox, we just went hands-on with the brand’s suite of mobile gaming gear which you’ll certainly want to check out right here. But then be sure to head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts, as well as the latest Anker sale with deals from $9.

OtterBox Commuter iPhone 11 Pro Case features:

Protect your phone with a longtime, trusted favorite, Commuter Series for iPhone 11 Pro — the slim, tough, pocket-friendly case. Featuring an internal slipcover and exterior shell, Commuter Series keeps your phone safe from drops, bumps, dust and life on the go. It’s sleek exterior is easy to slide in and out of pockets and the grip pads on the back deliver confident handling. Commuter Series is your case for perfectly practical proven protection.

