Panasonic Pro Beard Trimmer with 58 length settings: $71 (Reg. $100) + more up to $55 off

-
panasonic
Reg. $100 $71

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Professional Beard Trimmer set for $70.85 shipped. Regularly $100, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, within less than $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This model is said to provide “barber beard styling” for short and long shaving. The wet/dry design is complemented by an “advanced wider-spaced, wider-tipped blade system” that easily takes care of “flat-lying and long, dense whiskers.” it ships with four length comb attachments and has 58 trim length settings from 0.5 millimeter to 30 millimeter, allowing you to get the exact length you’re after every time. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Just be sure to take a look at the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver if you haven’t already. This one carries stellar ratings from nearly 40,000 Amazon customers and comes in at just $35 shipped. It doesn’t offer the same level of trimming length fidelity you’ll find on today’s lead deal, but it does come with three combs and an edge trimmer for a fraction of the price. 

Some of the Panasonic Arc5 models we featured recently are now even lower at Amazon as well:

For more personal care items, check out this deal on the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush. Then head over to our home and fashion deal hubs for even more. 

More on the Panasonic Pro Beard Trimmer set:

  • Barber beard styling – Easy wet or dry at home barber styling for long to short beard trimming, plus the convenience portable recharging.
  • Advanced blade system – Gathers and trims more whiskers in a single pass with an advanced wider-spaced, wider-tipped blade system capturing flat-lying and long, dense whiskers
  • High-power motor – Eliminate annoying snags and pulls with a high-performance beard trimmer motor calibrated for clean, comfortable cutting for every beard length and style.

