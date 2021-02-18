Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush + travel case: $50 (Reg. up to $90)

Supplies USA (98% positive feedback all-time) Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare 3 Series Gum Health Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $49.95 shipped. Regularly up to $90, and currently starting at $70 via Target, today’s offer is among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon in the last year and the lowest we can find. This model features patented sonic technology that “delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute,” as well as three intensity settings to meet your personal preferences. Along with the two-color battery indicator light, this model ships with a ProResults gum health brush head, the travel case, travel charger, and a hygienic travel cap. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need all of the bells and whistles on the model above, consider the particularly affordable Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It sells for $25 Prime shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,800 customers. You won’t get the travel case or the gum-specific brush head, but it will certainly get the job and at half the price.

More on the Philips Sonicare 3:

The most loved rechargeable electric toothbrush brand by Americans and their dentists

Improves gum health up to 100 percent better than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 6x more plaque along the gumline vs. a manual toothbrush

Three intensity settings for a gentle and comfortable brushing experience

Patented sonic technology delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute

