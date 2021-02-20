Retire an old mouse with Microsoft Wireless Mobile 3500 at $10 Prime shipped (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This compact mouse features up to 8-month battery life using a single AA battery. Microsoft Blue Track technology is inside, paving the way for you to use it on more surfaces than optical or laser offerings can provide. An ambidextrous layout ensures that righties and lefties alike can use this mouse. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Whether you tend to keep your smartphone or tablet at your desk, it’s only a matter of time before they’re covered in fingerprints. Thankfully a pack of Grime Boss’ Touch Screen Wipes will quickly remedy that issue. For $4 you’ll get 30 individual-wrapped wipes, equating to a mere $0.15 each.

And if you need a place to dispose of those wipes once you’re finished, why not grab simplehuman’s premium Stainless Steel Trash Can? It’s on sale and 20% off right now. This allows you to strike for $20 Prime shipped to give your home office a high-end look and feel.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 features:

Ambidextrous design to provide comfort and control for either hand.

Snap-in Nano transceiver stows conveniently in the bottom of the mouse.

One AA battery provides up to 8 months of battery life for extended use, and on-off button helps conserve battery life.

