Save up to 80% on popular Kindle reads from $1, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of popular reads Kindle eBooks to kickstart your collection starting at $0.99. All of the offers in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with a collection of different genres includes from sci-fi and mystery to biographies and much more. Ratings are pretty solid across the board, and here’s also quite a few best-sellers here, too. Head below for all of our top picks.

Highlights from today’s Kindle sale:

Then once you’ve gone through all of the discounted titles in today’s sale, don’t forget that you can scoop up plenty of other discounts in our media guide. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies before the month ends.

The Hunting Party synopsis:

During the languid days of the Christmas break, a group of thirtysomething friends from Oxford meet to welcome in the New Year together, a tradition they began as students ten years ago. For this vacation, they’ve chosen an idyllic and isolated estate in the Scottish Highlands—the perfect place to get away and unwind by themselves. The trip begins innocently enough: admiring the stunning if foreboding scenery, champagne in front of a crackling fire, and reminiscences about the past. But after a decade, the weight of secret resentments has grown too heavy for the group’s tenuous nostalgia to bear. Amid the boisterous revelry of New Year’s Eve, the cord holding them together snaps, just as a historic blizzard seals the lodge off from the outside world.

