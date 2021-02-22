FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Belkin accessory sale up to 25% off: Power strips, HDMI cables, more from $10.50

Amazon is now offering up to 25% off a collection of Belkin power strips, HDMI cables, and more. The deals start from under $10.50 and ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector is now down to $29.99 shipped. That’s a 15% pice drop, matching the lowest we have tracked since Black Friday 2020, and the best we can find. This model sports a 6-foot cable with eight surge protected outlets. Alongside its 2160 Joule energy rating, it stands out from the pack with rotating outlets to easily accomodate a wide range of setups without putting too much stress on your cables and the like. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,300 Amazon customers. More deal and details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector. It carries four additional outlets and a longer 12-foot cable, as well as a “4320 joule energy rating” for $22 Prime shipped. While you won’t get the rotating outlets here, it does provide more of them for less cash and carries solid ratings

Browse through the rest of Amazon’s Belkin accessories sale for additional offers from under $10.50. You’ll find loads more power bars, as well as wall mount hubs, HDMI cables, and much more at up to 25% off right here

For more power and charging gear, hit up this morning’s new Amazon Anker sale from $13 as well as today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and all of the ESR MagSafe gear that went on sale earlier. 

More on the Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug:

  • 8 outlet surge protector power strip with 6 feet/1.8 meter cord
  • Convenient rotating outlets provide enhanced flexibility
  • Safeguards computers, appliances, home theater and office equipment from potentially damaging power surges
  • Backed by lifetime warranty and protected by $150,000 connected equipment warranty
  • Specs: 2160 Joule energy rating ,6,000v maximum spike voltage-AC 15A, 125V, 1875W

