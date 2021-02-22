ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Charging Mount hits $27 (Save 32%) more from $6

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HaloLock MagSafe Dashboard Wireless Charging Car Mount for $26.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and using code 20OFFWIRE at checkout. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen and stacks up to over 32% in savings. As one of ESR’s latest charging accessories, its new HaloLock car mount was designed with iPhone 12 handsets in mind thanks to built-in MagSafe capabilities. Alongside keeping your smartphone in view while on-the-road thanks to an adjustable suction mount design, it’ll also refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $6.

Other notable ESR deals:

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Mount features:

Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series, ESR HaloLock cases, and official Magnetic cases. A non-magnetic phone or phone case will not be able to lock on and will fall off the charger. No attachments needed thanks to a powerful built-in HaloLock magnetic ring that locks on to your phone magnetically. An official Magnetic case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain. Supports 7.5W fast wireless charging compatible with iPhone 12. Requires a car charger or USB-A port that supports 18W QC fast charging.

