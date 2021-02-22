FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LIFX’s Z-TV Color HomeKit Light Strip brings ambient lighting to the home theater for $59

-
AmazonSmart HomeLIFX
Reg. $70 $59

Amazon currently offers the LIFX Z-TV Color Light Strip for $58.70 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer is good for the best price we’ve tracked since December and comes within $9 of the Amazon all-time low. Perfect for bringing a pop of color into your home theater, or really anywhere else in your smart home, LIFX’s Z Light Strip measures over three feet in length and pairs right to your Wi-Fi. It also stands out from other options on the market with the ability to light up with multiple colors at a time. Alongside HomeKit support, you’ll also find Alexa and Assistant voice control as well as compatibility with the smartphone app and more. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the HomeKit support isn’t a must, going with TP-Link’s smart color light strip at $55 will let you pocket some extra cash while enjoying much of the same functionality noted above. There’s still voice control, but this alternative leverages Alexa and Assistant for the task alongside a smartphone app for scheduling and the like. Over 965 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

But don’t forget that LIFX’s Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulb is currently still on sale right now and down to $25. That’s alongside the brand’s dimmable bulb at $18 and everything else you’ll find in our smart home guide today.

LIFX Z-TV Color Light Strip features:

Elevate the way you watch your favorite shows with this LIFX Z TV backlight kit. The smart LED backlighting delivers a cinematic glow that enhances your viewing and gaming experience, while the Polychrome technology lets you create custom light gradients. This LIFX Z TV backlight kit integrates seamlessly with smart voice-assisted devices, enabling control through phone or voice commands.

